Attack claims lives of two policemen in Peshawar

By Staff Report
Policemen disperse vendors as time to close a market arrived during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, along a street in Peshawar on April 28, 2020. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: In a tragic incident in the early hours of Thursday, at least two policemen were killed, and two others sustained wounds when terrorists opened fire at a police mobile van stationed at a check post in Peshawar.

As per available information, the attack occurred in the Raigi Model Town area of Peshawar, where the terrorists targeted the check post, resulting in four policemen being injured.

The injured officers were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, but unfortunately, two of them succumbed to their wounds.

The two brave policemen who lost their lives were identified as Head Constable Wajid and Driver Farman. Meanwhile, the injured officers were identified as Constable Sayar and Constable Feroze.

