Nawab of Junagarh State Jhangir Khanji passes away

KARACHI: Nawab of Junagarh, Muhammad Jahangir Khanji breathed his last in a private hospital of Karachi on Thursday.

The deceased has left behind mother, widow and two children to mourn his death. Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Muhammad Jahangir was diagnosed with cancer on Wednesday.

Nawab Muhammad Jahangir Khanji’s funeral prayers will be offered today at Junagadh House Karachi after Namaz-e-Juma.

On behalf of Government of Pakistan, Ministry of States and Frontier Regions has expressed deepest condolences on the death of Sahibzada Mohammad Jehangir Khanji.

It is worth mentioning here that the grandfather of Nawab Jehangir Khanji, Nawab Mahabat Khan, as the Ruler of Junagadh State had signed instrument of accession to Pakistan on 15th September, 1947.

Nawab Jehangir Khanji made tireless efforts and struggle to highlight the issue of Junagadh’s liberation from Indian occupation at all international forums.

Condolences pour in

Political and social figures have expressed deep grief over the sad departure of Nawab of Junagadh. Dewan of Junagadh State Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali has said that the Nawab of Junagadh dedicated his entire life to the independence of Junagadh state and continued his struggle till the last breath of his life. The death of Nawab Muhammad Jahangir is a great loss to the country and his family.