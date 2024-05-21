NATIONAL

Pakistan observes day of mourning for Iranian crash victims

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The country is observing a day of mourning on Tuesday as a show of solidarity with the government and people of Iran after a helicopter crash claimed the lives of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared today as a day of mourning on Monday. As a mark of respect, the national flag is at half-mast across the country.

President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, died in a helicopter crash in the country’s northwest on May 19. The deaths were confirmed by the Iranian government on the morning of May 20.

President Zardari and PM Sharif expressed profound shock and sorrow over the tragic death of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, as the government announced a day of mourning in the country.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Iranian president, the foreign minister, and others who lost their lives in the accident, Zardari described the tragic incident as a great loss, not only for Iran but also for the entire Muslim Ummah.

“Today, Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend. Just last month, we had the honour of hosting him in Pakistan.”

