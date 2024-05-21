IHC issues notices on pleas challenging Dar’s appointment as deputy prime minister

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices, seeking replies from the respondents on the petition challenging the appointment of Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq presided over hearing of the petitions, filed by Fahad Shabbir and Sher Afzal Marwat. The judge inquired from the petitioners’ counsels about the judgement of Lahore High Court on the matter, asking about the difference between the past and present pleas.

Marwat’s counsel Riaz Hanif Rahi submitted that on April 28, with the approval of the prime minister, a notification was issued for the appointment of Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister. He added that the prime minister is an elected office, while there is no mention of the deputy prime minister in the law.

Similarly, the post of prime minister is a constitutional post, while there is no provision of the post of deputy prime minister, Advocate Rahi continued.

He said the Cabinet Division is not authorised to issue any notification for the appointment of deputy prime minister under the constitution.

He said that Dar has already been working as foreign minister. The court inquired him that whether he asserts that a minister cannot hold two portfolios.

Advocate Rahi said two positions have been given to a single person for his personal benefit at the expense of the public.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that a person who is illegally appointed cannot enjoy the benefits on state expenses. Moreover, the appointment of a deputy prime minister is a violation of Article 91 of the constitution.

The Chief justice issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan, the federal government, the Cabinet Division secretary, the prime minister and Ishaq Dar and adjourned the case till June 12.