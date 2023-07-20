Rashid criticises government’s performance, calls for transparent elections

RAWALPINDI: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the head of his faction of the Muslim League, expressed concerns over the government’s 15-month performance, saying that inflation and poverty-stricken citizens would hold the rulers accountable on the polling day if transparent elections were held.

In a lengthy tweet posted in Urdu, the head of the Awami Muslim League remarked that the ruling authorities have only 20 days left to act as they wish, as they won’t have another opportunity after that.

Reflecting on the ruling alliance, Rashid noted the differing stances of its constituents. The JUI-F expressed intentions to contest polls from all constituencies, while the PML-N rejected seat adjustments and the PPP planned to participate independently, using its own party symbol.

Rashid recalled his previous prediction of the alliance’s potential fragmentation and added that the ruling parties were likely to face the wrath of the people in the upcoming elections.

Discussing the country’s economic challenges, Rashid emphasized that the IMF’s stringent conditions would exacerbate problems for Pakistan’s economy and further harm the underprivileged. He pointed out that friendly nations had also advised Pakistan to address its domestic issues and ensure political and economic stability.

Rashid claimed that the impoverished citizens felt abandoned and listed several pressing issues, including brain drain, stagnation in industrial growth, lack of investment, and the rise in poverty. He questioned how those responsible for the surge in commodity prices could expect people’s support in future elections.

The main concern, according to Rashid, is the selection of a new caretaker prime minister. The debate centers around whether the candidate should be a politician or an economist, which might lead to a serious dispute.

The Awami Muslim League chief emphasized that an honest and impartial caretaker prime minister would curb any desire for rigging and enhance the country’s international standing.