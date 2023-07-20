US diplomat promotes educational, environmental initiatives in Mansehra

PESHAWAR: The Public Affairs Officer (PAO) of the US Consulate in Peshawar, Monica Davis, visited Mansehra to participate in US educational and environmental programs.

During her visit, she engaged in discussions with local educational authorities and non-profit organizations to strengthen educational opportunities and promote environmental awareness.

Davis began her visit by meeting with Hazara University Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohsin Nawaz to explore the educational opportunities offered through the US diplomatic mission to Pakistan.

They discussed the history and vital role of the university in providing quality education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A press statement issued on Thursday reported this meeting.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded building housing the Faculty of Education, an auditorium, and a library caught PAO Davis’s attention. The building, constructed in 2013, showcases the collaboration between the US and Pakistan in enhancing educational infrastructure.

Notably, PAO Davis broke ground on a new Learning Resource and Writing Center, supported by a grant from the Pakistan-US Alumni Network. This new centre aims to enhance educational resources and further support students’ academic pursuits.

In an effort to promote cultural preservation, Davis also inaugurated Hazara University’s new Archeology Museum. During the ceremony, she expressed appreciation for the university leadership’s interest and active involvement in such projects.

Continuing her visit, PAO Davis paid a visit to the office of the non-profit organization Global Educational, Economic, and Social Empowerment (GEESE). Here, she learned about the organization’s activities, which primarily focus on environmental protection and educational empowerment.

The US Consulate in Peshawar collaborated with GEESE on a grant to raise awareness about the importance of environmental protection in Mansehra. GEESE conducted hospitality management workshops and environmental protection awareness sessions with students.

Moreover, they led tree plantation drives and campaigns to collect and dispose of plastic waste properly. The project has positively impacted more than 3,500 Pakistani students and over 7,500 individuals to date.

Davis also participated in an ongoing awareness session on environmental protection with university students. During the session, she highlighted the significance of international cooperation in addressing environmental challenges, saying: “Environmental issues cross international boundaries and, therefore, need international solutions. Let’s work together to find those answers.”

This initiative aligns with the Pakistan-US Green Alliance framework, aiming to address climate, energy, water, and economic needs jointly between both countries, benefitting the present and future generations.