Public urged to stay away from coastline as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

NDMA advises public to follow officials updates to protect themselves, properties from impact of cycling

Sindh, Balochistan ban fishing and swimming along coastal areas

KARACHI: The powerful cyclone Biparjoy is heading to the coastline of Pakistan with more intensity on Sunday and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has urged the public to stay informed and follow the official updates and warnings issued by relevant authorities to protect themselves and their properties from the possible impacts of Tropical Cycling Biparjoy.

On the other hand, the administration in both the Sindh and Balochistan have issued red alert and banned fishing and swimming along the coastal areas after the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy” over east-central Arabian Sea is maintaining its intensity and is hardly 760 kilometers away from Karchi and 750km from Thatta.

The Karachi City Administration imposed a complete ban on going into open sea for sailing, fishing, swimming or bathing under Section 144.

The ban was imposed after the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an alert, advising fishermen not to venture in open sea from Monday, 12 June 2023 onwards till the system is over as the “Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied with high tides along coast”.

NDMA ADVISORY

In an advisory issued by the spokesperson for NDMA, said according to the latest information gathered through monitoring of International forecasting models, Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy, which was currently a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) would likely to intensify into an Extreme Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) in next 24 hours.

“It is located at 840 km south of Karachi and moving north-northeastward with winds of 130-140 km/h and gusts of 150 km/h. PMD reported that it is likely to follow one of three tracks and impact coastal areas of Pakistan,” it said.

The potential impacts included heavy rains, thunderstorms and winds in south and southeast Sindh (Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparkar & Mirpurkhas) from evening of 13 June onwards; damage to weak structures due to winds; storm surge and urban flooding along the coast and rough to very rough sea conditions with high-intensity squalls that will prevent fishermen from venturing out into the open sea.

NDMA, in close coordination with PMD, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh & Balochistan, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Maritime Security Authority (PMSA), Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) issuing advisories and guidelines to all concerned stakeholders at national and provincial levels to undertake proactive preparedness and mitigation measures.

NDMA’s NEOC is continuously monitoring and sharing information with all stakeholders and the public through webpage-based projections of BIPARJOY’s tracks and impacts on coastal areas.

According to PDMA officials, the tides could rise up to 10 feet as soon as the cyclone that has gained strike the coastal belt. Fishermen are reportedly ignoring the warnings, while some families have also been spotted at beaches.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) alert issued around 9.45pm on Saturday, the system was located 840km south of Karachi, 830km south of Thatta and 930km southeast of Ormara.

The Met department stated that the very severe cyclonic storm — Biparjoy — over east-central Arabian Sea was maintaining its intensity and had further tracked north-northeastward during the past 12 hours.

“It now lies near Latitude 17.3°N & Longitude 67.4°E at a distance of about 840km south of Karachi, 830km south of Thatta and 930km southeast of Ormara.

PMD alerts authorities to remain vigilant —

The Extremely Severe Cyclone Storm (ESCS) “BIPARJOY” may probably approach the southeast Sindh coast and cause widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls at few districts of Sindh between June 13-17.

About the possible impacts of the cyclone, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has revealed on Sunday that “With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts during June 13-17”.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Mirpurkhas districts from June 13/14 and June 16”, the PMD said.

Squally (high intensity) winds may damage loose and vulnerable structures. Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around).

The PMD has advised the fishermen not to venture in open sea till the system is over by June 17, as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied with high tides along coast.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “BIPARJOY” over east central Arabian Sea has been intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS), moved northward during last 12 hours and now lies near Latitude 18.1°N and Longitude 67.5°E at a distance of about 760km south of Karachi, 740km south of Thatta and 840km southeast of Ormara.

CAA issues alert for Karachi airport

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Sunday issued an alert for Jinnah International Airport Karachi after Cyclone Biparjoy, currently approaching the coastal regions of Pakistan and India, is expected to strengthen into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm” within the next 24 hours.

The CAA has directed for taking steps to address an emergency situation and to tackle the strong winds during the cyclone.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” reads the circular issued by the aviation authority.

The CAA has issued instructions for adding surplus weight with fixed-wing small aircraft and rotary wing (helicopters), Airport Manager said.

The electrical department has been ordered to repair broken wires ahead of the bad weather and to keep the beacon lights at the airport’s control tower and other high-rise buildings in good shape.

Balochistan PDMA prepared to tackle rising threat of Cyclone Biparjoy: DG

Director General (DG) of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Jahanzeb Khan on Sunday said that the department has prepared a plan and taking more steps to tackle the rising threat of Cyclone Biparjoy in the coastal area of Balochistan.

The GD PDMA Jahanzeb Khan has reviewed the arrangements in view of the cyclone while presiding over a meeting in Gwadar which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Izzat Nazeer Baloch and officers of the District administration, said a news release.

The meeting has decided to declare an emergency in hospitals on an emergency basis and imposed a complete ban on going to the coastal area.

The district administration has also directed to impose a ban on fishing and fishermen were advised not to venture in open sea during rough conditions and to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

In this regard, the administration has set up a Control Room where heavy rains and storms across the district will be monitored so that any untoward incident could be dealt with immediately.

The PDMA has directed the local authorities to coordinate with relevant line departments and municipal administrations to secure boats of the fishermen, and remove billboards/ hoardings in view of possible thunderstorms and high winds.

The authority has also advised the local administration to ensure widespread awareness of the masses.

The provincial emergency center at PDMA office Quetta is working round the clock and directed to coordinate with local administration and other departments concerned for a timely response.