Three terrorists killed, 3 soldiers martyred in Miranshah operation

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed during an operation targeting a terrorist location in the general area of Miranshah, North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing reported on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that “on the night of June 9/10, an exchange of fire took place between the [Pakistani] troops and terrorists” as a result of which three terrorists were killed while four others were injured.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists,” the statement added.

“However, during the intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali (age 40 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District) and Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat [martyrdom],” the ISPR said.

The military’s media wing also said that “sanitisation” of the area was underway “to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area”.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement stressed.

Earlier this month, Security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in general area Dossali, North Waziristan district.

Furthermore, On May 31, at least two terrorists were killed in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) launched by security forces in the same area on the reported presence of militants.