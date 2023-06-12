Making efforts to re-negotiate with IMF on more favorable terms: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Sunday said the government is taking necessary measures to re-negotiate with International Monetary Fund on more favorable terms and conditions.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed hope that the IMF would be satisfied with Pakistan’s progress, as the country has fulfilled the necessary requirements.

Ishaq Dar expressed optimism that Pakistan would achieve the growth rate set by the government, indicating a positive outlook for the nation’s economic development in the coming year.

The Finance Minister said the federal government has given a massive relief to the salaried class in the new budget by announcing 35 per cent ad-hoc relief allowance for its employees from grade one to 16 and 30 percent for employees from grade 17 to 22.

Dar claimed the government has made extensive efforts to provide maximum relief to the masses.

Reply to a question, he criticized the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for formulating weak policies.

He said these policies caused significant difficulties for masses in their daily lives, leading to financial constraints for the country.