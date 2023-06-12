Siraj says Zardari should accept PPP’s defeat as people stand with JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq said on Sunday that Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should accept the defeat of his party as the people supported the Jamaat-e-Islam.

“Hafiz Naeemur Rehman would become the mayor of Karachi as he is the right choice for this post”, JI Emir Sirajul Haq declared while addressing the party workers here in Karachi on Sunday.

The JI Emir said the Jamaat wanted an Islamic system in the country, adding that the JI wanted to implement rule of law in the country.

Mr Haq said the progress of Pakistan was linked with the safety of Karachi. He said the JI had votes of 0.9 million while the PPP only possessed 0.3 million votes while claiming they still wanted the PPP to win.

The JI chief said Karachi would be established on the lines of Istanbul as a developed city mentioning the resources would be spent in the city while adding there was lack of leadership that resulted in such sad state of affairs.

PPP accused of stealing Karachi’s mandate ahead of mayor’s contest

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) launched a broadside at the PPP on Sunday ahead of the upcoming Karachi mayor elections, accusing it of attempting to steal the city’s mandate.

The mayoral elections are scheduled to be held on June 15 (Thursday). JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and PPP’s Murtaza Wahab are top contenders for the office of Karachi mayor.

Rehman and his party have been accusing the PPP of not only rigging the local government elections but also the upcoming mayoral poll.

In a party rally in Karachi today, Rehman doubled down on his allegations and claimed the PPP had taken over seats belonging to his party as well as the PTI. He questioned why the PPP was claiming it would win the mayoral contest when it had overall fewer seats than the JI and its allies.

“What calculation is this? What science is this? What kind of election is this? What kind of election commission is this? Who are these people who are imposed over us? They are thieves of the mandate … and a mafia that controls Karachi.”

Rehman said any attempt to “take over” Karachi’s mandate would haunt the PPP and its leadership, adding that the stain would never be removed from the party.