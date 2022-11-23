British MP visits COMSATS HQ

Honorable Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities of the United Kingdom, Ms. Yasmin Qureshi, Member Parliament, visited COMSATS Secretariat on 22 November, 2022. Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Executive Director COMSATS warmly welcomed the Hon. Member of the British Parliament.

She congratulated the Executive Director on his appointment. The Executive Director briefed the Hon. MP on the COMSATS’ functioning, which were aimed at benefiting its members in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation in a variety of ways. Ms. Yasmin, MP, expressed keen interest in COMSATS activities and discussed prospects for mutually beneficial North-South cooperation.

The Executive Director underscored that the meaningful engagement of the global north can be helpful in the COMSATS march towards attaining sustainable development in the global south. Both agreed that there is significant potential in such a cooperation.

Ms. Qureshi is a Pakistan heritage British barrister practicing criminal lawyer and a veteran elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolton South East. She is shadow Minister for International Development since April 2020.