NATIONAL

KP women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rules on ‘Prevention of Violence Against Women’

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR:The women members of provincial assembly (MPAs) from both sides of the divide on Wednesday warned to mark a protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over undue delay in formulation of rules under “Prevention of Violence Against Women Bill” despite the passage of two-year of the bills.

It was decided in a meeting of KP Assembly Standing Committee on Population Welfare, chaired by PPP Member and chairperson of the committee Nighat Orakzai.

The members of the committee expressed grave concern over non-formulation of the rule on the important issue and decided to stage a sit-in in front of the cabinet room during the upcoming cabinet meeting to mark their protest and force the cabinet to take decision over the matter.

The committee members also urged Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to issue orders to compile the rules as soon as possible and approve them in the next cabinet meeting.

Earlier the meeting discussed appointments, transfers and other important administrative issues related to the Population Welfare Department. The committee chairperson Nighat Orakzai directed that academic credentials, residential certificates and other information of recently appointed family welfare workers in the Population Welfare Department should be submitted in the next meeting of the committee.

The meeting was attended by members of the Provincial Assembly, Shagufta Malik, Humira Khatun, Sameera Shams, Basirat Bibi, Madiha Nisar, Asia Khattak, Naima Kishor and Afrin Bibi besides Secretary and Director General Population Welfare, Social Welfare Department, Law Department.

Previous articleBritish MP visits COMSATS HQ
Next articleSolid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI chief discusses economic, political issues with senior journalists, anchorpersons

LAHORE: Senior journalists and anchorpersons called on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan at his residence here on Wednesday. Spokesperson to Chief Minister and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to remove bottlenecks in implementation of ML-1, KCR projects

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided to remove bottlenecks in the implementation on Main Line-1 (ML-1) Railway and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) projects in line...
Read more
NATIONAL

US envoy participates in community tree planting drive

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome Wednesday participated in a community tree planting drive that will become part of a larger project to...
Read more
NATIONAL

British MP visits COMSATS HQ

Honorable Shadow Minister for Women and Equalities of the United Kingdom, Ms. Yasmin Qureshi, Member Parliament, visited COMSATS Secretariat on 22 November, 2022. Ambassador...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court indicts suspects Minar-i-Pakistan harassment case

LAHORE: A local sessions court on Wednesday indicted the suspects in TikToker Ayesha Akram harassment case that took place at Minar-i-Pakistan on Aug 14,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court acquits five accused of gun, suicide attacks on court

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions court on Wednesday acquitted five suspects, accused gun and twin suicide attacks on a district court in Islamabad’s Sector...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

US envoy participates in community tree planting drive

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome Wednesday participated in a community tree planting drive that will become part of a larger project to...

Solid Morocco hold Modric’s Croatia at World Cup

KP women MPAs to protest delay in drafting of rules on ‘Prevention of Violence Against Women’

British MP visits COMSATS HQ

Pakistan Today
Contact us: newsroo[email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.