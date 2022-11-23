NATIONAL

Court indicts suspects Minar-i-Pakistan harassment case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A local sessions court on Wednesday indicted the suspects in TikToker Ayesha Akram harassment case that took place at Minar-i-Pakistan on Aug 14, 2021.

During hearing the TikToker Ayesha Akram harassment case, the court indicted the accused suspects including Rambo, Asad Azmat, Muhammad Bilal and others. However, the suspects who were presented before the court denied the indictment.

At this, the court summoned witnesses and complainant Ayesha Akram on next hearing.

The case was registered by Lorry Adda police against 400 unidentified people for assaulting the complainant, molesting and stripping her.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court judge Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry granted bail to Rambo and three others in the Minar-i-Pakistan assault case and directed the accused to submit surety bonds of Rs 100,000 to secure the bail.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Lorry Adda police station, a female TikToker Ayesha Akram was harassed by a crowd of people at Minar-i-Pakistan on Aug 14.

It said Ayesha Akram along with her six companions were filming a video near Minar-i-Pakistan when around 300 to 400 people attacked them.

In the complain, Ayesha stated that the crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards her. Men kept pushing and pulling Ayesha to the extent that they ripped off her clothes. According to Ayesha, several people tried to help her escape the mob, however, the crowd was ‘too huge’ and they kept throwing her into the air.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rambo, a friend of the victim, and his seven accomplices were arrested later after she alleged that his associate was the mastermind of the Minar-i-Pakistan incident.

 

 

 

Staff Report

