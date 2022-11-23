NATIONAL

Court acquits five accused of gun, suicide attacks on court

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions court on Wednesday acquitted five suspects, accused gun and twin suicide attacks on a district court in Islamabad’s Sector F-8 in March 2014.

As many as 13 people were killed and 25 others were injured in the terrorism attack. The court exonerated the suspects of the charges, giving them the benefit of the doubt.

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Mahmood Khan ordered acquittal of the five accused nominated in the district court attack case registered eight years ago.

After the lawyers concluded arguments, the court issued a brief ruling, acquitting the accused named: Jan Muhammad, Abdul Ghaffar, Qamar Zaman, Bismillah Jan and Jamroz.

The court stated that the prosecution could not prove the charges against the accused. Due to the police’s shoddy investigation, the accused were found not guilty, the court said. The accused had been accused as facilitators and abettors in the twin suicide attacks.

It is to be recalled that the two suicide attacks were carried out in Islamabad district courts on March 3, 2014., which had left 13 people including Additional District and Sessions Judge Rafaqat Ahmad Khan Awan, senior advocate Rao Abdul Rashid, advocate Tanveer Ahmed Shah, Fizza Malik, Mian Muhammad Aslam, AIOU regional director Muhammad Riaz, policeman Akbar Umer Tariq, junior munshi Talib Hussain, court staff Shabir, Haji Sanullah and an unidentified person dead.

A case of the incident was registered at the Margalla Police Station.

 

