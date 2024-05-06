Punjab CM stresses bilateral trade expansion with South Korea

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday emphasized the need for further increasing the bilateral trade volume with Korea.

She conveyed the views during her meeting with Park Ki Jun, the ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Pakistan.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on promoting bilateral cooperation and enhancing ties between the two countries.

The chief minister expressed a desire to benefit from Korean technology for industrial development, welcoming Korean cooperation in electronics, automobiles and information technology.

Maryam informed the ambassador that Punjab held significant potential for investment in agriculture and mining industries. She offered assistance to South Korea for investment in Punjab’s automobile sector.

Maryam also highlighted export opportunities for Korea in the textile sector, particularly in woven cotton and cotton yarn.

The Korean ambassador, on this occasion, congratulated Maryam on becoming the first female chief minister of Punjab.

Condoles on Death of Five People in Tandlianwala

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the death of five people after allegedly eating poisonous food in Tandlianwala. She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Maryam Nawaz regretted the incident and sought a report from IG Police in the matter. She directed to take action against the responsible after conducting a thorough inquiry.

Inauguration of Remodelling Project of Shahdara Metro Bus Station

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the remodelling project of Shahdara Metro Bus Station during a visit to the site. She appreciated the quality of construction work and reviewed provision of facilities over there. The CM visited the counter being established for the ladies, conversed with the lady staff present at the ladies counter and remarked that she is proud of them. She shook hands with the lady staff and inquired about provision of facilities.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the metro bus station staff to provide maximum service to the passengers. She was given a briefing about the remodelling of metro bus station. Later, she suddenly boarded the metro bus, travelled up to the Gaddafi Stadium and closely monitored the situation. Secretary Transport & Mass Transit Authority Ahmed Javed Qazi while giving a briefing apprised that more than 1,360 million passengers have travelled in the Metro Bus so far.

Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, Assembly Members Sania Ashiq, Samiullah Khan, Ghazali Butt, Malik Riaz, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Authority Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Secretary Information Ahmed Aziz Tarar and other officials were also present on the occasion.