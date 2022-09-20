In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

ISLAMABAD: The government said there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June, a hopeful sign that the nation is turning a corner on the disaster.

Since the start of the unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding, 1,545 people have died and thousands more have been injured. The floods have affected 33 million people, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

Swelling waters have swept away villages, roads and bridges, and at one point inundated a third of Pakistan’s territory.

In the aftermath of the devastation, doctors and medical workers are battling the increase in waterborne diseases and other infections, and struggling to treat the sick and deliver medicines, food supplies and tents to people displaced by the floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the waters have now returned to normal levels in all rivers, lakes and reservoirs. Experts have said the flooding was worsened by climate change.

According to the provincial health department in Sindh, a total of 68,418 patients were registered there on Sunday. Hundreds of villages in Sindh remain under water. Last week, doctors said they treated 90,000 patients at medical and makeshift camps across the province.