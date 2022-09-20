NATIONAL

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

By Reuters
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 17: The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple Store June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The company began selling the watch in stores Wednesday with their reserve and pick up service. Previously the product could only be ordered online. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. said on Tuesday it will raise the prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the eurozone and some countries in Asia and South America, including Pakistan.

The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as October 5, Apple said in a blog post.

The US tech giant periodically adjusts its prices in different regions and reduced prices for eurozone countries last year to adjust for currencies and taxes, dropping starting prices for many apps to 99 euro cents from 1.09 euros.

The latest price rise increases those starting prices to 1.19 euros.

A rapid rise in inflation, interest rates and energy prices this year has hammered the yen, the euro and most emerging economy currencies. The euro has dropped to two-decade lows this year and has been languishing around parity against the dollar for weeks.

Apart from eurozone countries, the price increases will hit Sweden and Poland in Europe; Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea and Vietnam in Asia; and Chile in South America.

For some countries like Vietnam, the price increase was due to new regulations relating to collecting tax from consumers, Apple said.

Apple, which launched its latest generation of iPhones earlier this month, has been developing its services business to reduce dependency on its mainstay smartphones.

Revenue from Apple’s services business, which includes the App Store, has been growing at a rapid pace in the last few years and now hovers around $20 billion per quarter.

Reuters

NATIONAL

Actress Jolie arrives to visit cities ravaged by floods

ISLAMABAD: Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to visit and "support communities affected by devastating floods", the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Tuesday, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dengue fever cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever cases in Pakistan continue to increase as a significant number of patients were reported in parts of the country during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Multan by-election: WASA gets ECP notice over violation of conduct

MULTAN: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served a notice on the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for alleged violation of the election code of...
Read more
NATIONAL

No immediate food security challenge despite floods: officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is not facing any acute shortage of its basic staple food wheat, an official statement said. Officials at a meeting convened by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...
Read more
NATIONAL

In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

ISLAMABAD: The government said there have been no fatalities for the past three days from the deadly floods that engulfed the country since mid-June,...
Read more
NATIONAL

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...

