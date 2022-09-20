Ali returns to roots as England faces Pakistan in T20 series

KARACHI: Moeen Ali returns to his roots in Pakistan to lead England in a seven-match series as both nations fine-tune for next month’s T20 World Cup.

Ali will captain England because T20 skipper Jos Buttler is recovering from a calf injury and is expected to play in only one or two games toward the end of the series, which begins Tuesday.

“Captaining England in any game, anywhere in the world, is a huge honour,” Ali said. “Obviously, with my roots being from here and to lead England (…) it’s huge and it’s (a) very proud moment for me and my family, my mum and dad and everybody.”

England’s first tour to Pakistan since 2005 starts in Karachi, which will host four games. The remaining three will be played in Lahore from September 28-October 2.

Buttler is with the squad and has been undergoing rehabilitation, but Ali said the recurring of the injury during the Hundred back home has forced the England captain to be extra careful.

“Maybe in the back end of the tour he will play one or two games, but we’re not sure yet,” Ali said. “Obviously with the World Cup in Australia, it’s huge for us and we want him fully fit for the whole competition there.”

The T20 World Cup begins in mid-October.

At least eight members of the England squad like Ali himself, Harry Brook, Alex Hales and Phil Salt have experience playing in Pakistan for various franchises in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).