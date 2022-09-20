NATIONAL

Pakistan, Norway agree to diversify cooperation

By Staff Report

NEW YORK: Pakistan and Norway have agreed to continue joint efforts to further strengthen and diversify cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, and development.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt, in New York.

They underlined the importance of the early conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and the European Free Trade Association.

Zardari hoped that more Norwegian companies would benefit from Pakistan’s attractive investment policy.

He underlined the importance of enhancing legal migration opportunities for Pakistanis.

He also underscored the need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council Resolutions.

AFGHANISTAN A PRIORITY FOR PAKISTAN

Zardari also met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and stressed that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan is a priority for Pakistan.

He emphasised the significance of continuing international engagement with the interim Taliban government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.

West appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the facilitation of evacuations.

The two sides acknowledged the need for continued cooperation on the shared objectives of sustained efforts and engagement of the international community to alleviate the suffering of the people of Afghanistan and promote regional peace and stability.

Previous articlePM arrives in New York to attend UNGA session
Next articleAli returns to roots as England faces Pakistan in T20 series
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Actress Jolie arrives to visit cities ravaged by floods

ISLAMABAD: Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to visit and "support communities affected by devastating floods", the International Rescue Committee (IRC) said Tuesday, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dengue fever cases continue to rise

ISLAMABAD: The dengue fever cases in Pakistan continue to increase as a significant number of patients were reported in parts of the country during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Multan by-election: WASA gets ECP notice over violation of conduct

MULTAN: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served a notice on the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) for alleged violation of the election code of...
Read more
NATIONAL

No immediate food security challenge despite floods: officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is not facing any acute shortage of its basic staple food wheat, an official statement said. Officials at a meeting convened by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Apple Inc. said on Tuesday it will raise the prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 42 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 42 new Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Tuesday. The overall tally of the infected people climbed...

Apple to raise App Store prices in Pakistan

In hopeful sign, NDMA says no new flood deaths in three days

Ali returns to roots as England faces Pakistan in T20 series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.