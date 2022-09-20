Pakistan, Norway agree to diversify cooperation

NEW YORK: Pakistan and Norway have agreed to continue joint efforts to further strengthen and diversify cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, and development.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt, in New York.

They underlined the importance of the early conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and the European Free Trade Association.

Zardari hoped that more Norwegian companies would benefit from Pakistan’s attractive investment policy.

He underlined the importance of enhancing legal migration opportunities for Pakistanis.

He also underscored the need for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council Resolutions.

AFGHANISTAN A PRIORITY FOR PAKISTAN

Zardari also met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West and stressed that a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan is a priority for Pakistan.

He emphasised the significance of continuing international engagement with the interim Taliban government for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.

West appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and in the facilitation of evacuations.

The two sides acknowledged the need for continued cooperation on the shared objectives of sustained efforts and engagement of the international community to alleviate the suffering of the people of Afghanistan and promote regional peace and stability.