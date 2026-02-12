‘Mianwali may be far on map, but close to my heart:’ Punjab CM announces multi-billion-rupee projects

CM Maryam Nawaz vows equal development, relief for far-flung districts, announcing medical college, nursing, law and agriculture colleges in Mianwali

Says 300,000 acres to be given to landless farmers under ‘Apna Khet Apni Zameen,’ while Green Bus, roads development and free cardiac care made available at local level

Unveils ‘Talk to CM’ portal to enable youth to directly share ideas, suggestions and feedback with chief minister

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday announced multi-billion-rupee development projects for Mianwali, including the establishment of a medical college, reiterating that the Punjab government was firmly committed to ensuring equal development across the province and that residents of far-flung areas would no longer be forced to travel elsewhere to access their rights and basic services.

Addressing a large public gathering, the chief minister conveyed greetings from Nawaz Sharif and expressed gratitude to the people of Mianwali—particularly women, mothers, daughters, elders and youth—for their affection and support. “Mianwali may be far on the map, but it is close to my heart,” she said.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف کا میانوالی میں پاور شو!!!#MaryamNawazInMianwali pic.twitter.com/yqMDDvhHEk — PML-N Team (@PMLNTeamPK) February 12, 2026

Recalling her multiple visits to the district over the past two years, Maryam Nawaz said that during her first visit she struggled to find visible signs of development. She stressed that her government believed in delivering tangible results rather than making hollow promises.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced the establishment of an allied college for nursing and other health professionals, an agricultural college and a law college in Mianwali, in addition to upgrading the District Headquarters Hospital to the status of a teaching hospital. She said these initiatives would significantly strengthen the district’s healthcare and education infrastructure.

Maryam Nawaz also announced the launch of the “Apna Khet Apni Zameen” project across Punjab, under which 300,000 acres of agricultural land would be allocated to landless farmers. Under the scheme, each eligible farmer will receive five acres on a 25-year lease for cultivation.

زمین کے ساتھ ہر کسان کو کسان کارڈ بھی دیا جائے گا تاکہ بیج، کیڑے مار ادویات اور فرٹیلائزر کے لیے سہولت مل سکے۔ یہ اقدام آپ کی محنت کو فائدہ پہنچائے گا۔ #MaryamNawazInMianwali pic.twitter.com/EbB4U5OaIv — PML-N Team (@PMLNTeamPK) February 12, 2026

Earlier, upon her arrival in Mianwali, the chief minister was accorded a warm welcome as large crowds gathered along the routes and showered flower petals.

Highlighting recent initiatives in the district, she cited the launch of the Green Bus service, road development under the Suthra Punjab programme and the establishment of a cardiac catheterization laboratory providing free heart treatment locally. She congratulated residents on these facilities, noting that the Green Bus service was free for senior citizens, students and children, while women could travel free in separate compartments.

ستھرا پنجاب پروگرام کے تحت ڈیڑھ لاکھ ورکر روزانہ صفائی میں مصروف ہیں۔ گلیاں، محلے، شہر اور دیہات صاف ہو رہے ہیں کیونکہ آپ کی فکر کی جا رہی ہے۔ #MaryamNawazInMianwali pic.twitter.com/uBgrgRUIn6 — PML-N Team (@PMLNTeamPK) February 12, 2026

The chief minister said the proposed medical, law and agricultural colleges would enable local students to pursue education without leaving the district and would directly benefit farmers and youth. Reiterating her government’s welfare agenda, she said landless farmers were being supported through land allocation and farmer cards, while clean drinking water schemes, free medicines and free surgeries were being provided in public hospitals. She also highlighted agricultural support measures, including the distribution of tractors and machinery, along with social welfare initiatives such as ration cards and financial assistance programmes.

صحت اور تعلیم کے ساتھ ساتھ کسانوں کی ترقی بھی ہماری ترجیح ہے۔ 21,000 ٹریکٹر اور 60 ارب روپے کی زرعی مشینری سے کسان کی پیداوار اور آمدنی میں اضافہ ہوا ہے۔ #MaryamNawazInMianwali pic.twitter.com/825hD1w7Ac — PML-N Team (@PMLNTeamPK) February 12, 2026

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz digitally launched the “Talk to CM” portal, a first-of-its-kind platform in the province enabling citizens—particularly youth—to directly share ideas, suggestions and feedback with the chief minister. Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb briefed the chief minister on the portal, stating that dedicated sections had been created for individuals aged 20 years and above. Declaring 2026 as the “Year of Youth,” Maryam Nawaz said the initiative would strengthen direct engagement between young citizens and the government.