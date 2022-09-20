NATIONAL

PM arrives in New York to attend UNGA session

By Staff Report
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Doha, on his two days official visit to Qatar (23rd to 24th August, 2022) from Islamabad on 23rd August, 2022.

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in New York in the wee hours of Tuesday to represent Pakistan at the 77th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the prime minister.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend a reception today to be hosted by Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He will also meet the leaders of France, Austria and Spain.

A meeting with Charles Michel, president of the European Union, and participation in the Global Food Security Summit to be hosted by the president of Senegal and the African Union is also on his agenda.

On September 21, he will meet Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, and World Bank president David Malpass, and Turkish and Iranian presidents.

Besides meeting with the UNGA president, the prime minister will also attend a dinner reception to be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Sharif will also host a luncheon reception in honour of the Turkish president and his spouse, besides meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Staff Report

