Opinion

Imposters

By Editor's Mail
21
0

Driving back home one evening on main Saba Avenue Phase V Extension, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), I was approached from behind by a black twin cabin vehicle with flashing police lights. Since it seems every second car these days has those lights, I paid no attention.

Then he blew his police hooter, and I again ignored. Finally, the driver turned on the police siren and I thought I better give way, for this must be a response to something serious.

- Advertisement -

The vehicle whizzed past me at great speed and then pulled up at a restaurant, and out stepped leisurely a few gentlemen, with no drawn weapons, and they walked in for their dinner.

This was the reason for the great urgency and using police lights, hooter and siren, in an attempt to make it look like a law enforcement vehicle having officials inside.

When the chief minister was appointed by a young well-educated party chairman, I was seriously happy. Surely, these two gentlemen who had been educated at some of the finest universities of the world would bring about changes for all to see, I thought. Alas, that has yet to be seen.

There is complete disregard for all laws, rules and regulations on roads, and no official, especially those from law enforcement, even bats an eye. The chief minister has witnessed the almost brutal enforcement of the law in the US while studying there, but we here continue to think laws are only for the books and not to be implemented.

About 50 years ago, our brothers from the Gulf states would come to our hospitals for treatment, and study at our educational institutions. Today, look at our plight and the progress they have made.

Illegal car licence plates with ‘applied for registration’ (AFR) written on them and some with no licence plates at all freely roam the streets. On the other hand, these people suddenly become the most law-abiding ones as soon as they land in any Gulf state. They stop at every traffic light and pedestrian crossing, and stand patiently in queues in offices, etc.

- Advertisement -

Is this because they have had better leaders who care more for their people and country, or is it that the only thing that really works is the strict application of the law for all? The relavant people should wake up and do something about it.

Salmaan Rasheedi

Karachi

Previous articleA Maturing Nuclear Age and Unravelling World
Next articleSmart farming
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Education of Girls in Balochistan

The state of girls education in rural Balochistan presents a depressing picture. While the illiteracy rate in the country is relatively high, the literacy...
Read more
Letters

Smart farming

The agro-economy provides employment for about 45 per cent of the nation’s workforce, contributes 21pc to the gross domestic product (GDP), and accounts for...
Read more
Comment

A Maturing Nuclear Age and Unravelling World

On July 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a 55-page Russian naval doctrine. The new document ‘casts the USA as Russia’s main rival’. It...
Read more
Comment

IMF loan is not Sri Lanka Syndrome or Pakistan Paradox for Bangladesh

There is no denying that Bangladesh's economy is under stress, but it is not in a critical situation. Bangladesh is not an exception to...
Read more
Comment

Shooting the enemy with his own weapon

A loyal vote bank made to believe that the system would change in the next possible elections. That façade is possible only in Pakistan....
Read more
Editorials

Need to halt political rallies

KP finance minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra had made it known that his government might not be able to fulfill the obligations related to IMF...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Smart farming

The agro-economy provides employment for about 45 per cent of the nation’s workforce, contributes 21pc to the gross domestic product (GDP), and accounts for...

Imposters

A Maturing Nuclear Age and Unravelling World

Floodwater roars at KP as PDMA sounds alarm bells

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.