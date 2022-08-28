The agro-economy provides employment for about 45 per cent of the nation’s workforce, contributes 21pc to the gross domestic product (GDP), and accounts for almost 60pc of exports. Nearly all arable land, about 23.4 million hectares, is under cultivation as the country strives to meet the sustainable food security threshold for its rapidly expanding population.

Pakistan, which is particularly susceptible to climate change, has been listed as the 12th most negatively affected country owing to the effects of climate change on agriculture and livelihoods.

Rural communities are now more susceptible to water shortages in irrigation districts as a result of recent seasonal variations in precipitation and water quality issues. The demand for agricultural water must be estimated in order to manage it properly and professionally.

However, due to the volatility of the environment, calculating supply and demand is seemingly difficult. A recent steady decline in agricultural water supply is due to water restrictions imposed owing to severe heatwaves and drought. Consequently, the country must develop and employ smart agricultural practices if it wants to achieve food security.

Smart farming is the application of intelligent information and communication technology systems, such as sensors, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based processes, machine learning, networking, and artificial intelligence (AI). Within the farming system, such technologies affect crop cultivation, livestock farming, and aquatic farming by increasing farm output, gathering weather data, monitoring crop growth, early detection of crop diseases, preventing crop waste through efficient crop harvesting, monitoring livestock behavioural patterns, tracking animals inside and outside of farms, and increasing production of both crops and livestock.

Based on autonomous systems, these technologies may efficiently regulate actuators, improve utility and control resource usage.

Additionally, smart farms are anticipated to boost production and efficiency, promote sustainability, expand the agricultural industry to eventually benefit rural and farming communities, and to guarantee that products meet market needs while maximising profits and lowering production costs.

Concomitantly, we are aware of the fact that technological advancements have had a serious impact on societies and economies; computers, internet, social media, smartphones, robotics, sensors and cloud-based processes have revolutionised how society organises itself and how individuals and groups make decisions and behave.

The practice of farming and food production is not immune to this digital revolution and is forecast to undergo significant change in the coming years and decades.

Considering the growing need for research and innovation in this area, it is crucial to be mindful of the potential socio-economic and cultural concerns that may arise as a result of the use of these technologies in smart farming.

Dr Ainy Zehra

Karachi