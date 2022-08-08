NATIONAL

Murree admin returns tourists arriving without prior booking

By Monitoring Report
People walk past tourists vehicles stuck in a traffic jam in snow covered area in Murree, some 50kms north of Islamabad on January 7, 2012. AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Murree district on Monday banned the entry of tourists arriving at the hill station without prior booking.

According to a spokesperson for the administration, such tourists are being returned from 17 Mile, a toll plaza in Islamabad.

“The flow of traffic is being affected due to the arrival of a large number of tourists. A plan has been enforced to deal with emergency situations and maintain the traffic flow,” he said.

“The tourists may face traffic jams in Murree amid the closure of several routes due to Muharram processions,” he added.

“People are requested to avoid travelling to Murree without advance booking,” he advised.

Previous articleFlash floods: more heavy rain and travel chaos forecast
Next articlePolitical, economic interests trump pursuit of human rights, freedom: diplomat
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

In letter to provinces, Centre suggests joint flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, who heads the flood relief committee set up by the prime minister, has written to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad blames govt for ‘allowing’ Hamza to flee abroad

ISLAMABAD: Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday it was a pity that Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president, who was accused of laundering...
Read more
NATIONAL

Political, economic interests trump pursuit of human rights, freedom: diplomat

ANKARA: Political considerations and bilateral economic interests continue to trump the pursuit of universal respect for human rights, dignity, and freedom of everyone everywhere,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flash floods: more heavy rain and travel chaos forecast

ISLAMABAD: Forecasters on Monday warned of another bout of wet and stormy weather, amid predictions of further flooding chaos in southern Pakistan. In its latest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Biden expresses solidarity with Muslim community after ‘horrific’ killings

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has condemned a series of fatal shootings of Muslim men whose slayings in the southern American state of New Mexico...
Read more
NATIONAL

Top TTP militant reported dead in Afghanistan bomb blast

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: A blast in eastern Afghanistan led to the death on Sunday of Omar Khalid Khorasani, a top leader of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) whose...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Flash floods: more heavy rain and travel chaos forecast

ISLAMABAD: Forecasters on Monday warned of another bout of wet and stormy weather, amid predictions of further flooding chaos in southern Pakistan. In its latest...

Biden expresses solidarity with Muslim community after ‘horrific’ killings

Top TTP militant reported dead in Afghanistan bomb blast

Ashura to be marked with religious reverence, solemnity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.