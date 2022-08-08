Murree admin returns tourists arriving without prior booking

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Murree district on Monday banned the entry of tourists arriving at the hill station without prior booking.

According to a spokesperson for the administration, such tourists are being returned from 17 Mile, a toll plaza in Islamabad.

“The flow of traffic is being affected due to the arrival of a large number of tourists. A plan has been enforced to deal with emergency situations and maintain the traffic flow,” he said.

“The tourists may face traffic jams in Murree amid the closure of several routes due to Muharram processions,” he added.

“People are requested to avoid travelling to Murree without advance booking,” he advised.