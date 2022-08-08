NATIONAL

Flash floods: more heavy rain and travel chaos forecast

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Commuters make their way through a flooded street during monsoon rainfall in Hyderabad on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Akram SHAHID / AFP) (Photo by AKRAM SHAHID/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Forecasters on Monday warned of another bout of wet and stormy weather, amid predictions of further flooding chaos in southern Pakistan.

In its latest advisory, the Met Office said fresh bands of heavy rain were heading for the country.

The agency predicted rains, accompanied by strong winds, for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

It forecasted the chances of rain at a few places in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The agency issued similar predictions for the Potohar region, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab.

Likewise, the weather department also forecasted thundershowers for Dir, Swat, Chitral, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner, Mardan, Peshawar and Kurram in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

It further said that rains and strong winds were also expected at a few places in Zhob, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbela in Balochistan, and Bhimber, Kotli, Mirpur, Sadhonati, Punch, Bagh, Havelian, Hatyan Bala, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Widespread rains were predicted for the entire Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Staff Report

