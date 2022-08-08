Biden expresses solidarity with Muslim community after ‘horrific’ killings

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has condemned a series of fatal shootings of Muslim men whose slayings in the southern American state of New Mexico over the past nine months are believed by investigators to be related.

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” Biden tweeted.

Noting that a full investigation on the matter is underway, he underlined that his administration strongly stands with the US Muslim community.

“These hateful attacks have no place in America,” the president said.

His tweet came as police in New Mexico on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating a “vehicle of interest” in their probe of the attacks.

Mayor Tim Keller said state authorities were working to provide an “extra police presence at mosques during times of prayer” as the investigation proceeds in Albuquerque, New Mexico’s largest city.