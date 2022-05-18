NATIONAL

Protesters block Balochistan highway after arrest of women accused of attack plot

By Reuters

QUETTA: Hundreds of protesters blocked an under-construction highway in Balochistan for the second day on Wednesday to protest against the arrest of two women, one of whom security officials described as a would-be suicide bomber who was planning to target Chinese citizens.

Police arrested one woman, Noor Jahan Baloch, who they said planned to blow herself up near a convoy of Chinese nationals and that they had recovered explosives and detonators from her.

On Tuesday, officials confirmed a second woman had also been arrested.

Arrests of women are rare in Balochistan and the detentions have enraged supporters. The protesters said they would continue their sit-in until the women, who they claimed were innocent, were freed.

“It is all lies,” Dost Gulzar, a political activist who is leading the protest, told Reuters.

The arrests came two weeks after a woman suicide bomber blew herself up on a university campus in Karachi, killing three Chinese teachers.

The woman belonged to a proscribed militant group, Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has waged a violent secessionist insurgency in Balochistan and has targeted Chinese interests in the province.

The sit-in is taking place in the town where the women were arrested, Hoshab, some 415 miles (670 km) south of Quetta. Surab-Hoshab (N-85) highway links Quetta with Gwadar port and was built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

China plans to invest over $65 billion in Pakistan under CPEC — a part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to seek road and sea trade routes to connect with the rest of the world.

Beijing is also developing the Gwadar deep-water port.

The local administration is negotiating with the protesters, asking them to unblock the highway as a large number of vehicles are stuck, a senior official from the Balochistan police told Reuters, requesting anonymity.

Rights activists have long accused security forces of extrajudicial abductions and killings in Balochistan. Security officials say the accusations are exaggerated and not always linked with the state.

Previous articlePentagon probe rejects claims US covered up civilian deaths in Syria airstrike
Next articleMedvedev downplays French Open title chances after Geneva exit
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan may face dip in mango production

MULTAN: Until April, farmers in the famed mango-producing district of Mirpurkhas were expecting a bumper harvest of the succulent, yellow fruit which makes a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Complainants get government employment on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, 16 applicants from across the province have been provided permanent government employment...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif calls for collective effort to defeat polio

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister called for collective efforts to eradicate polio from the country, days after health authorities documented the third case of the deadly...
Read more
NATIONAL

TikTok actor booked over forest fire video

ISLAMABAD: A social media star with millions of followers is facing criticism after posing for a TikTok video by a forest fire in Islamabad,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sindh police chief removed amid rise in militant attacks

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar was removed from his office on the order of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah following a...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP delays decision on disqualification of Punjab defectors of PTI

-- With Damocles sword of Supreme Court defections ruling hanging over Hamza Shehbaz, his future as Punjab chief minister hangs in balance ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Election...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Sindh police chief removed amid rise in militant attacks

KARACHI: Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar was removed from his office on the order of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah following a...

Medvedev downplays French Open title chances after Geneva exit

Protesters block Balochistan highway after arrest of women accused of attack plot

Pentagon probe rejects claims US covered up civilian deaths in Syria airstrike

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.