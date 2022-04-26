Three China nationals among four dead in Karachi blast

KARACHI: An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in Karachi on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their local driver, officials said.

At least three Chinese among five killed in a terrorist attack inside Karachi University at Conficious Institute #Karachi #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Gf3z9XLDuW

The source of the blast at the University of Karachi was not immediately known, said university spokesperson Mohammad Farooq.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the initial investigation suggests it may have been a suicide bomber. He said that closed-circuit television footage from the site showed a person dressed in the female burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.

“It is too early to say what kind of a blast it is,” police officer Muqaddas Haider told reporters. “We have a confirmation of four deaths, but I can’t say anything about their identities.”

The three dead Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers. The fourth fatality was the Pakistani driver of the van, the officials said.

However, when asked, Haider declined to confirm television reports that the foreigners were among the occupants of the van.

Abdul, Khaliq, a police official, said an investigation was underway. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a proscribed militant group active in Balochistan, has targeted Chinese nationals in attacks in the past.