NATIONAL

Sindh House storming: two PTI MPs arrested after bail requests’ rejection

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPs — Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan — involved in the mob storming of Sindh House in Islamabad following which the police arrested them.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case and rejected the bail applications of the MPs following which the police arrested them.

Islamabad capital police had arrested 13 activists of PTI for storming Sindh House in Islamabad on March 18 ahead of the voting on a no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Reportedly, the PTI dissidents who wanted to cast their votes in favour of the motion had taken refuge in the building. But the PTI workers barged into the Sindh House after staging a sit-in outside the Parliament and started smashing the main gate.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Khan Mandokhail March 19 had filed a petition in a sessions court of Islamabad to register an FIR against the party for storming the building.

Previous articleMissing Karachi teen recovered from Okara: police
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Missing Karachi teen recovered from Okara: police

LAHORE: The Punjab police are said to have recovered Dua Zehra Kazmi, a 14-year-old girl who purportedly went missing from outside her home in...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIA clears former boss of wrongdoing

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday cleared former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Bashir Memon, who was facing multiple...
Read more
NATIONAL

#ImportedHakoomatNamanzoor: anti-govt hashtag sets record with over 100mn tweets

ISLAMABAD: The hashtag #ImportedHakoomatNamanzoor (imported government unacceptable) trending on Twitter on the national and global trends panel for over two weeks now has generated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Darra Adam Khel: Center for illegal arms-makers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Around 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Islamabad, the town of Darra Adam Khel has been functioning as the centre of the illegal arms...
Read more
HEADLINES

Dozens of allies, relatives and maids to accompany PM Shehbaz on trip to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to visit Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for preforming Umrah taking along dozens of officials and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Miftah rules out immediate hike in fuel prices

-- Minister drops hint of spike in prices after due process -- Says will have to review 'subsidies given to rich' ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Darra Adam Khel: Center for illegal arms-makers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Around 200 kilometres (125 miles) from Islamabad, the town of Darra Adam Khel has been functioning as the centre of the illegal arms...

Milicic to depart Macarthur FC at end of A-League season

Musk-ruled Twitter: users left to fight trolls and misinformation?

UN to vote on measure pushing states to justify veto use

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.