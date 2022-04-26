Sindh House storming: two PTI MPs arrested after bail requests’ rejection

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday cancelled the bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPs — Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan — involved in the mob storming of Sindh House in Islamabad following which the police arrested them.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case and rejected the bail applications of the MPs following which the police arrested them.

Islamabad capital police had arrested 13 activists of PTI for storming Sindh House in Islamabad on March 18 ahead of the voting on a no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan.

Reportedly, the PTI dissidents who wanted to cast their votes in favour of the motion had taken refuge in the building. But the PTI workers barged into the Sindh House after staging a sit-in outside the Parliament and started smashing the main gate.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Abdul Qadir Khan Mandokhail March 19 had filed a petition in a sessions court of Islamabad to register an FIR against the party for storming the building.