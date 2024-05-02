Punjab likely to experience heatwave from May 12

LAHORE: An environment expert has predicted that Punjab is likely to be hit by a heatwave from May 12 during which the temperature is expected to surge past 40 degrees.

Dr Zulfiqar — an expert on environmental issues who conducts research on climate — said like Sindh, which is scorching with extreme temperatures, the heatwave is expected in Punjab from the second week of the ongoing month.

The expert advised people to avoid stepping outdoors unnecessarily and stay indoors to avoid heatstroke.

He also suggested maintaining humidity in rooms by keeping water in wide pots.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its monthly outlook for May stated that the neutral phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is expected to persist during the forecast month, along with the prevailing positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).

Considering the climatic outlook, the PMD added, overall a tendency for near-normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country, however, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, northern Punjab and Azad Kashmir may get slightly above normal rainfall.

It said the daytime maximum temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal over northern and southern parts of the country, however, the central parts comprising most parts of Punjab and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience normal to slightly below normal maximum temperatures.

“Concurrently warmer than normal minimum temperatures are expected nationwide with maximum departure over northern KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.”

According to the weather department, above-normal precipitation in May is expected to benefit agriculture in Pakistan, but precautions should be taken to prevent damage to standing wheat crops during the harvesting stage from hailstorms and windstorms in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Photohar region and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The atmospheric conditions are supportive for the likelihood of heatwave development; especially over the plain areas of the southern half of the country,” the PMD noted.

Anticipated higher temperatures in high-altitude regions are expected to accelerate snowmelt in the northern areas, offering opportunities for irrigation and power generation, it concluded.