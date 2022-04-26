NATIONAL

Missing Karachi teen recovered from Okara: police

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab police are said to have recovered Dua Zehra Kazmi, a 14-year-old girl who purportedly went missing from outside her home in the Al Falah Society neighbourhood of Karachi last week, from Okara along with a man who is said to have contracted marriage with the underage girl.

Kazmi had gone missing on April 16, after she went out of her house to throw thrash. Her father said they live on the first floor of a residential building and his daughter had gone down to the ground floor to dump the trash, but she didn’t return.

When reported by the family, the incident sparked outrage on the internet.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore police, Kazmi and Zaheer Ahmad were taken to the office of the Okara district police officer (DPO) where their statements were recorded.

The two will be moved to Lahore for police protection. “We have been in touch with the Karachi police and have informed them about the recent development,” the spokesman added.

The couple were reportedly staying at the residence of Ahmad’s uncle.

MARRIAGE REGISTRAR ARRESTED

Meanwhile, Lahore police also arrested a marriage officiator who allegedly solemnised the marriage.

The Mozang police apprehended Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa who, according to the marriage document, solemnised the marriage.

Seperately, a video statement of Kazmi has surfaced in which the young girl can be seen announcing that she married Ahmad of her own will.

Making a series of stunning revelations about the incident, Kazmi said she was not kidnapped but left home to marry Ahmad.

She also claimed that her parents were forcing her to marry a cousin. She also blamed her parents for violence and added that they were fixing her marriage with the cousin without her consent.

Kazmi further claimed that her father lied when he said she was underage. “I am not 14. I am an adult […] 18,” she claimed.

A police official said the cleric was being investigated about the marriage, adding the facts would come to light only after the completion of the probe.

Staff Report

