Majority of Karachi roads closed today due to JUI-F rally

KARACHI: A traffic diversion plan has been devised to avoid congestion on roads, ahead of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) public rally in Karachi today.

The rally by the Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led party will be held adjacent to the Peoples Chowrangi near the Mazar-e-Quaid at 4pm today (Thursday), while parking arrangements — for those participating in the rally — have been made at the Excise Chowrangi, Bagh-e-Jinnah and Mazar-e-Quaid (VIP) Gate.

To ensure traffic doesn’t choke around the rally’s venue, the city’s traffic department has closed Numaish Chowrangi — leading flow towards one of Karachi’s main arteries, MA Jinnah Road — for general traffic, providing a set of alternative routes for the public to take.

Karachiites will, therefore, not be allowed to go from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti to Numaish. They can take the route of Tariq Road to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile, the traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to go beyond the Noorani signal and from thereon, they can take turn towards the Khalid bin Waleed Road.

The traffic flow moving from University Road will be diverted from Jail Chowrangi to Shaheed-e-Millat Road, while vehicles coming from Jail Chowrangi to Jamshed Road will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar and Business Recorder Road.

The general public will not be allowed on routes from Regal to New MA Jinnah Corridor 3. The commuters from Saddar Dawakhana can take the route from Lucky Star to Sharea Faisal.

Buses, minibuses and heavy traffic coming from Nazimabad and Teen Hatti will not be allowed to go from Lasbela to Gurumandir but small vehicles will be allowed to go. Heavy vehicles can take the route of Nishter Road.

The traffic coming from MA Jinnah Road’s Tibet signal will be diverted from Capri to Soldier Bazaar No 1.

No large vehicles will be allowed from Liaquatabad No 10 towards Teen Hatti and Gurumandir.

Similarly, the entry of all types of heavy traffic will be prohibited on Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

As for the participants of the rally, particularly those arriving from rural Sindh via Sohrab Goth, Water Pump and Liaquatabad can park their vehicles near Post Office, Gurumandir.

The rally attendees coming from District Central via Liaquatabad can park their vehicles at Bagh-e-Jinnah or Jigar Muradabadi Road and reach the gatherig’s venue.

Those commuting from District South and Korangi via Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen or Society Signal, can park their vehicles near the Khudadad Colony Underpass.

The participants coming from District West via Pak Colony, Shah Nawaz Bhutto Chowk, Rexer Lane and Garden can park vehicles at Bagh-e-Jinnah and go to the public meeting venue.

The participants coming from Thatta, District Malir and East via Sharea Faisal, Karsaz, Stadium Road and New Town Jail Flyover can park vehicles near Dawood Engineering University and walk to the venue.

The traffic police and law enforcement agencies have sought cooperation from the general public to ensure smooth conduct of the rally.