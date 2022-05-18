Sports

Medvedev downplays French Open title chances after Geneva exit

By Reuters
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 29: Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after defeating Jensen Brooksby during the Men's Singles match on Day 9 of the 2022 Miami Open presented by Itaú at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MOSCOW: World number two Daniil Medvedev has downplayed his chances of mounting a serious challenge at the French Open after the Russian went down to Richard Gasquet at the Geneva Open on Tuesday in his first match back since hernia surgery.

The U.S. Open champion, who last played at the Miami Open at the end of March, was beaten 6-2 7-6(5) by Gasquet at the ATP 250 claycourt event.

“I don’t play my best tennis on clay courts,” he told reporters. “I know that I’m capable of making some good results, as I did in the past. But for this I kind of need to be in the zone.

“I don’t feel as confident on clay as on other surfaces, that’s why I lost 7-5 in the tie-break … it’s disappointing but I’ve had tougher losses in my career.”

The 26-year-old said his body struggles to handle clay and that he would need to raise his game if he was to pose a threat to the likes of Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the major, which gets underway on Sunday.

“Clay for my body is the most dangerous surface. For me it’s clay courts — every time, every year I have some problems where I cannot be 100 percent,” said Medvedev, who reached the quarter-finals at last year’s Roland Garros.

“I’m not a favourite … but I do want to play well. If I can find my level again, I can be dangerous.”

Reuters

