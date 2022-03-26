NATIONAL

Court extends Shehbaz’s bail in money laundering case

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif (C) gestures as he arrives at the High Court in Lahore on June 3, 2020. - Shahbaz Sharif was granted interim bail on June 3 by the Lahore High Court till June 17, restraining the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting the leader of the opposition in money-laundering and assets beyond means investigation, according to local reports. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday extended the post-arrest bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case against his family despite his continuous failure to appear before the judge.

In its written order, the judge, while deciding the bail extension petition, said Sharif sought exemption from appearance during the hearing.

The law requires the accused to appear before the court to secure interim bail, it said, adding that in case of failure to appear, the request is rejected.

It, however, said since Sharif is in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session in the capacity of opposition leader, therefore, the court allows him to perform his responsibility as an MP.

Sharif should ensure his presence during the next hearing, the court said, while adjourning the hearing until April 4.

The court also said the counsel for another suspect has sought time to discuss the court’s jurisdiction in the case and they should also appear before the next hearing to give their arguments on it.

Sharif and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts operated in the name of their businesses and employees, according to the FIA.

