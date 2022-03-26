New Zealand beats Pakistan at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Suzie Bates made 126 and became only the third woman to surpass 5,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 71 runs Saturday in its last match at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Bates’ 12th ODI century and her fourth across four World Cups allowed New Zealand to make 265-8 as it batted first after losing the toss at Hagley Oval at Christchurch, New Zealand.

Hannah Rowe then took 5-55, her first five-wicket bag, as New Zealand held Pakistan to 194-9 in reply.

New Zealand came into the match with the faint hope that a convincing win over Pakistan and extraordinary results in the final matches of the group stage on Sunday between England and Bangladesh and South Africa and India might see it just qualify for the semifinals of its home tournament.

Though it improved its net run-rate, that no longer seems possible. Bangladesh would have to beat England and India would have to beat South Africa by enormous margins for New Zealand to retain any chance of qualifying.

New Zealand instead had to face not only the end of the tournament but the end of an extremely successful era. Several of its most senior players are expected to retire when the tournament ends.