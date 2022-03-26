Sports

New Zealand beats Pakistan at Women’s World Cup

By The Associated Press
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof (L) fist bumps with New Zealand captain Sophie Devine at the end of the Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 26, 2022. (Photo by Sanka Vidanagama / AFP) (Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

WELLINGTON: Suzie Bates made 126 and became only the third woman to surpass 5,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 71 runs Saturday in its last match at the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Bates’ 12th ODI century and her fourth across four World Cups allowed New Zealand to make 265-8 as it batted first after losing the toss at Hagley Oval at Christchurch, New Zealand.

Hannah Rowe then took 5-55, her first five-wicket bag, as New Zealand held Pakistan to 194-9 in reply.

New Zealand came into the match with the faint hope that a convincing win over Pakistan and extraordinary results in the final matches of the group stage on Sunday between England and Bangladesh and South Africa and India might see it just qualify for the semifinals of its home tournament.

Though it improved its net run-rate, that no longer seems possible. Bangladesh would have to beat England and India would have to beat South Africa by enormous margins for New Zealand to retain any chance of qualifying.

New Zealand instead had to face not only the end of the tournament but the end of an extremely successful era. Several of its most senior players are expected to retire when the tournament ends.

Bates said the past week in Christchurch, which was likely the team’s last together in its current form, had been emotional.

“Knowing we’d lost that close match to England (last weekend) it was going to be tough to make the semis,” Bates said. “We probably got rid of our emotions in the first couple of days and realized as a team we had a job to do.”

Bates has not had the best of tournaments with only one half-century — an unbeaten 79 against Bangladesh. But she was in outstanding form on Saturday, dominating the Pakistan bowlers.

When she reached 81 she passed her 5,000 runs in ODIs and she went on to a century from 110 balls.

“I think I’m determined every game I play to score runs and it hasn’t gone my way this tournament but every time you get a chance to bat you want to make sure you get runs,” Bates said.

Bates had sporadic support from Amelia Kerr who made 24 and wicketkeeper Maddy Green who made 23 in what is likely to be her last ODI.

Brooke Halliday hit 29 from 38 balls late in the innings to boost New Zealand’s total.

Rowe conceded 27 runs from her first three overs during the power play but returned to take five wickets for 28 runs in an exceptional second spell. Her victims included Nida Dar, who was Pakistan’s leading scorer with 50 from 53 balls.

“It’s a strange sport, cricket, going from the power play to ending up with five wickets,” Rowe said. “I was glad to do a job for the team.”

Previous articleNCOC daily update: 189 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19
Next articleCourt extends Shehbaz’s bail in money laundering case
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Iga Swiatek becomes new WTA World No.1 with Miami win

MIAMI: Poland's Iga Swiatek clinched becoming the new world number one in women's tennis on Friday by defeating swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 at...
Read more
Sports

Australia win third Test to claim historic series against Pakistan

Australia claimed a historic victory against Pakistan on Friday, taking the three-Test series 1-0 with a 115-run win on the fifth day of the...
Read more
Sports

Salah vows revenge for Egypt

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah has vowed to avenge an Africa Cup of Nations final loss last month to Sadio Mane-inspired Senegal when they clash again...
Read more
Sports

Ramiz Raja takes notice of Pakistan women team’s poor performance in World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has taken notice of the poor performance of the women's team in the ongoing World Cup. Earlier...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan’s Imam, Shafique stay solid to set up thrilling final day

Australia sets 351 runs target for Pakistan in third Test LAHORE: Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made a solid start on Thursday to...
Read more
Sports

Expanded IPL returns to India, but crowds remain under Covid curbs

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns for its biggest season on Saturday, with a galaxy of top names and two new franchises...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

New Zealand beats Pakistan at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Suzie Bates made 126 and became only the third woman to surpass 5,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) as New Zealand beat Pakistan...

NCOC daily update: 189 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

Rasheed condemns infiltration attempt in N Waziristan

Former Bangladesh MP sentenced to death for 1971 ‘war crimes’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.