Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to get floodlights in new lighting project

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Sports has proposed a 700-million-rupee project to install floodlights at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium. This project also includes lighting upgrades for the Hayat Abad Sports Complex in Peshawar.

The project has received initial approval from the provincial Department of Planning and Development and now awaits final approval from a provincial development working party meeting.

Construction on the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium began in December 2017 with an expected completion time of three years. However, the project remains unfinished even after seven years.

A separate project valued at 194.61 billion rupees is currently underway for the stadium’s civil works, with 146.87 billion rupees already utilized. Despite this ongoing project, the civil works for the stadium are still incomplete.

It’s important to note that the initial cost estimate for the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium project included the expenditure for lighting. However, with this separate project dedicated solely to floodlights, the total estimated cost of the stadium project has now surpassed 260 crore rupees.