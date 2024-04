THARPARKAR: Two Rangers jawans were martyred and 18 others injured when their truck overturned near village Ade Jotar, a suburb of Islamkot Tharparkar on Sunday.

According to MS Islamkot Hospital, two officers Qasim and Ibrahim were martyred in the accident.

MS Islamkot Hospital said that the injured youths underwent treatment at Islamkot Hospital.

Rescue officials said that the accident with Tharparkar-Rangers truck has occurred after vehicle’s tie-rod broke.