NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz takes action on wheat import scandal, inquiry committee formed

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken decisive steps to address the wheat import controversy on Friday.

Amidst questions surrounding last year’s wheat import despite a robust domestic harvest, PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting and appointed Secretary Cabinet Division Kamran Ali Afzal to lead an investigation.

Expressing concerns over the necessity of imports despite ample local production, the PM emphasized prompt procurement to support farmers.

The meeting, attended by key federal ministers and officials, highlighted the import figures during both caretaker and Shehbaz-led governments.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz’s actions included the removal of Federal Secretary National Food Security and Research Division Captain (R) Muhammad Asif, replacing him with Dr. Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan. Asif has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Previous article
Epaper_24-05-3 LHR
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM credits PDM govt’s efforts for decrease in inflation

Directs provinces to ensure reduction in prices of daily-use items commensurate with POL prices cut Says govt leaving no stone unturned to give...

Three terrorists who abducted judge killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

We are well aware of our constitutional limits, says COAS

Youthful rebellion or a sea-change?

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.