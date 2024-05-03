PM Shehbaz takes action on wheat import scandal, inquiry committee formed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken decisive steps to address the wheat import controversy on Friday.

Amidst questions surrounding last year’s wheat import despite a robust domestic harvest, PM Shehbaz chaired a meeting and appointed Secretary Cabinet Division Kamran Ali Afzal to lead an investigation.

Expressing concerns over the necessity of imports despite ample local production, the PM emphasized prompt procurement to support farmers.

The meeting, attended by key federal ministers and officials, highlighted the import figures during both caretaker and Shehbaz-led governments.

Additionally, PM Shehbaz’s actions included the removal of Federal Secretary National Food Security and Research Division Captain (R) Muhammad Asif, replacing him with Dr. Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan. Asif has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD).