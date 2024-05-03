NATIONAL

US reaffirms firm support for Pakistan’s economic endeavors, including IMF deal

By Staff Report

In a statement on Thursday, the US State Department reiterated its steadfast backing for Pakistan’s economic advancement and efforts to shore up its fragile economy, notably through its ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the daily press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized Washington’s support for Pakistan’s strides in stabilizing its economy and managing its considerable debt load, including the recent agreement with the IMF.

Miller highlighted the IMF’s recent release of the final tranche of $1.1 billion under the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) as a positive step, acknowledging Pakistan’s progress in implementing economic reforms.

Regarding economic reforms, Miller encouraged Pakistan to continue prioritizing and expanding its efforts to tackle economic challenges, reaffirming the unwavering support of the United States for Pakistan’s economic prosperity.

The statement also underscored ongoing engagement between the two nations, encompassing technical collaborations, trade, and investment, all of which are key components of their bilateral relationship.

Pakistan has formally requested an extended and larger IMF program to further stabilize its economy, with an upcoming visit by an IMF delegation scheduled this month for detailed discussions with Pakistani authorities.

Staff Report
Staff Report

