Two more customs officials shot dead in DI Khan

By Staff Report
Customs clearing agents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least two Customs officials were killed and two were injured in a firing incident near Parking Plaza in DI Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police sources said.

Unidentified assailants opened fire as the Customs officials were targeted near Parking Plaza. DSNG vehicle of a private Tv news channel also came under the fire, luckily the staff remained safe.

The attackers escaped the scene after the shooting incident. The bodies and injured were moved to the District HQ Hospital.

On 18 April, at least four Customs officials were killed in a firing incident near Saggu road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s DI Khan.

Last month, at least two soldiers of Pakistan army embraced martyrdom in DI Khan suicide attack.

According to Inter-Services-Public-Relations, two security personnel embraced martyrdom as a vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forces’ convoy in Dera Ismail Khan District.

In February this year, at least five cops were martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi.

