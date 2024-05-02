We are well aware of our constitutional limits, says COAS

Says truth is powerful while falsehood can never be powerful

Vows Pakistan to continue providing moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren

RISALPUR/RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday said that the military was “well aware” of its constitutional limits and expected others to uphold the Constitution.

Addressing the passing-out parade of cadets at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Asghar Khan Academy in Risalpur as the chief guest, he said, “We are well aware of our constitutional limits and expect others to uphold the Constitution.”

Noting that Article 19 of the Constitution “clearly defines the limits of freedom of speech and expression of opinion”, the army chief said, “Those, who flout the clear restrictions imposed on freedom of expression in the Constitution, cannot point fingers at others.”

Gen Munir highlighted that the PAF had always lived up to the expectations of the nation. He noted that without a strong air force, a country was at the mercy of any aggressor.

The army chief lauded the PAF for patrolling the airspace in all kinds of difficulties with “unparalleled bravery and professionalism”, terming the shooting down of Indian aircraft for violating airspace in February 2019 as a great example of the same.

Addressing the cadets, he said, “You are the centre of our hopes, the guardian of the skies and the guarantors of regional unity.”

COAS Munir said that the cadets were expected to “lead a life adorned with the virtues of character, courage and competence”, adding that their “conduct would not only be extraordinary for their personal ethics but also for the respected institution”.

“You will never hesitate to give sacrifice for the defence, honour and dignity of the motherland,” the army chief stated.

He emphasised that the military leadership expected the cadets to “always uphold our nation’s best spirit, the professional expertise of the institution and the eternal tradition of bravery”.

“Always remember that the truth is powerful while falsehood can never be powerful,” Gen Munir stated. “Be like Rashid Minhas, Sarfraz Rafiqui and M.M. Alam who presented their services and lives for the protection of the homeland’s dignity,” he added.

“Remain committed to the responsibility being given to you and remain loyal to the state of Pakistan,” the COAS said.

Gen Munir highlighted that the arms race posed a risk of disturbing the region’s balance of power.

“Specific technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics and quantum computing, are changing the use of air power as well as expanding its scope,” he noted.

On the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, the army chief said the conflict was the “latest example of the sufferings that wars can bring”.

He said the indiscriminate killing of elderly people, women and children in Gaza was proof that violence was rising in the world.

About India-occupied Kashmir, COAS Munir asserted that India had maintained its illegal occupation of the region. He said the “silence of the entire world about the ongoing Indian aggression in Kashmir cannot suppress the voice of freedom there”.

The army chief vowed that Pakistan would continue to provide “moral, political and diplomatic support to our Kashmir brothers”.

PAF Risalpur Academy

The Pakistan Air Force Academy Asghar Khan is an accredited three-year military academy that provides undergraduate education to officer candidates for the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The academy was created in 1910 and was a former airfield of the Royal Flying Corps and later the Royal Air Force. It officially became the airfield of the PAF on 15 August 1947.

On 13 April 1948, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah elevated the school’s status to that of a flying college. On 21 January 1967, the college was upgraded to the status of an academy by former president Ayub Khan.