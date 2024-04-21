It is indeed regrettable to note that at this critical juncture, when the country is confronted with intractable economic and security challenges that require long-term political stability and national solidarity, PTI is recklessly engaged in fomenting political chaos and running a sustained campaign designed to demoralize the armed forces.

The Corps Commanders conference has rightly observed that unfounded and baseless allegations against law enforcement agencies and security forces have become a fashion and are part of a larger design to drive a wedge between the people of Pakistan and the armed forces. The conference reiterated the need to thwart such efforts while remaining within the ambit of law and constitution.

It is an irrefutable reality that since exit from power through a constitutional process, Imran Khan and his party have launched a sustained campaign through the social media controlled by it against the state institutions, particularly the armed forces of Pakistan, and there seems no let up in that malicious campaign. The party continues to persist with inventing false narratives and propagating them through its social media to pollute the minds of the people against the armed forces, especially rubbing in the notion that they were behind the alleged rigging. It is not letting go any opportunity to malign the armed forces. The ambience of continued political instability is surely a debilitating factor in stemming the economic rot.

Needless to emphasize that Pakistan is actually at the cross-roads. Pulling it out of the prevailing situation undoubtedly requires impregnable national cohesion and political stability which is inevitable for the success of any economic strategy.

It is no exaggeration to say that the incumbent government has inherited an economy in complete shambles and its efforts have started bringing some sort of stability and improvement in the economy in spite of the designs of the PTI to stymie this progress. Not only is the PTI engaged in this anti-state activity on the internal front, but some outside powers are also trying their best to sabotage progress on CPEC projects by orchestrating terrorist attacks in KPK and Balochistan.

However the encouraging factor is that our security forces are determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and not let the enemies of the country succeed in their nefarious designs to harm Pakistan. The Corps commanders not only expressed the resolve in this regard but also reiterated in unequivocal terms that the armed forces would provide full support to the government in achieving sustainable socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in countering the illegal spectrum of activity, particularly smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

It indeed highlights the significance of collective efforts by the government and the state institutions for re-building the economy and eliminating and plugging the avenues that have a debilitating impact on the economy.

The establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, where the civilian and military leadership participates in decision making in regards to attracting foreign investment, is probably the best strategy under the circumstances. The efforts launched by the civilian and military leadership have already started showing positive results. They have been able to seek the interest of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states for investing in different fields of Pakistan’s economy. During the recent visit to Saudi Arabia by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif the Kingdom promised $5 billion immediate investment. It has sent a delegation headed by its Foreign Minister to Pakistan to evaluate the investment climate in the country.

The delegation had extensive discussions in this regard and while addressing a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart, the Saudi Foreign Minister made it a point to state that he was satisfied with the investment environment and has found the situation conducive in this regard.

It is honestly felt that the party has no legitimate cause to adopt the contemplated course as it is not supported by its track record. The party claims that it is launching this movement for the rule of law, independence of judiciary and supremacy of Parliament. The question that demands answer is where was the party when during its rule it pummeled all democratic norms, dismissed a judge for speaking the truth, filed a reference against the current CJ and also framed a leader of PML(N) in a fake drug case?. Why did it not think about the supremacy of Parliament when it unconstitutionally dissolved it in the backdrop of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan? It is hypocrisy of the first order on part of the party to talk about these things. It needs a serious review of what it is doing.

It is estimated that as a result of these efforts Saudi Arabia is likely to invest $ 21 billion in Pakistani projects. It is a very encouraging development to say the least. It is perhaps pertinent to point out that some international rating agencies have also acknowledged some semblance of stability in the economy. That might also attract further direct foreign investment in Pakistan.

But to keep that momentum going it is imperative to ensure political stability in the country. That underlines the necessity of countering the fake propaganda against the government and the armed forces, and taking steps to stop the architects of this heinous campaign in their tracks through legal and constitutional means as resolved by the military commanders. There are no two opinions about the fact that in the prevailing security environment in the region the armed forces of Pakistan, particularly the Army, act as the symbol of national integration and the unswerving resolve of the nation to safeguard its security. Any attempt to demoralize them means weakening the state edifice.

Politics in any case has to be subservient to national interests and national unity. Any action by a political party that negates these principles falls in the domain of anti-state activity. Therefore it becomes the responsibility of the state to take appropriate action against those who are hell-bent on shattering national unity and jeopardizing national interests to promote their narrow political agendas which somehow seems on the same wavelength as that of external enemies of the country.

It is therefore advisable for the PTI to revisit its conduct and align its objectives with the national interests designed to strengthen the state edifice and democratic norms in the country. That would create a win-win situation for all the political stakeholders, including the PTI. It should therefore refrain from destabilizing the situation through agitation. If they have any grievances regarding alleged rigging there are state institutions to redress them provided the party anchors its faith in them instead of maligning them. The course that the party is treading will ultimately harm the party itself.

It is honestly felt that the party has no legitimate cause to adopt the contemplated course as it is not supported by its track record. The party claims that it is launching this movement for the rule of law, independence of judiciary and supremacy of Parliament. The question that demands answer is where was the party when during its rule it pummeled all democratic norms, dismissed a judge for speaking the truth, filed a reference against the current CJ and also framed a leader of PML(N) in a fake drug case?. Why did it not think about the supremacy of Parliament when it unconstitutionally dissolved it in the backdrop of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan? It is hypocrisy of the first order on part of the party to talk about these things. It needs a serious review of what it is doing.