NATIONAL

20 killed, 21 injured in bus accident on Karakoram Highway

By Staff Report

GILGIT: At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured on Friday after a passenger bus slid off the road on Karakoram Highway near Guner farms. 

Tragedy struck on Friday as a passenger bus operated by the private transport company Markopolo veered off the road on Karakoram Highway near Guner farms. The bus was carrying over 40 passengers.

In response, Rescue 1122 and other emergency teams swiftly launched a rescue operation, transporting the injured to Chillas Hospital for urgent medical attention. Rescue sources warned of a potential rise in the death toll due to the critical condition of many injured individuals.

An emergency was declared at the hospital, with an urgent call for blood donations to aid the injured.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, extending his sympathies to the affected families. He emphasized the need for comprehensive medical care for the injured.

G-B Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan also mourned the tragic incident, expressing profound grief and sorrow.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi joined in expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives.

Previous article
Shooting for the moon: Pakistan’s historic lunar mission to take off shortly
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.