20 killed, 21 injured in bus accident on Karakoram Highway

GILGIT: At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured on Friday after a passenger bus slid off the road on Karakoram Highway near Guner farms.

Tragedy struck on Friday as a passenger bus operated by the private transport company Markopolo veered off the road on Karakoram Highway near Guner farms. The bus was carrying over 40 passengers.

In response, Rescue 1122 and other emergency teams swiftly launched a rescue operation, transporting the injured to Chillas Hospital for urgent medical attention. Rescue sources warned of a potential rise in the death toll due to the critical condition of many injured individuals.

An emergency was declared at the hospital, with an urgent call for blood donations to aid the injured.

Following the accident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, extending his sympathies to the affected families. He emphasized the need for comprehensive medical care for the injured.

G-B Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan also mourned the tragic incident, expressing profound grief and sorrow.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi joined in expressing heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives.