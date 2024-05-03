PIA halts Dubai, Sharjah flights as UAE hit by rainstorms again

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced on Thursday the suspension of flights to Dubai and Sharjah, along with other domestic air carriers, due to renewed heavy rains in the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the national carrier cited severe weather conditions as the reason for the disruption in flight operations to these destinations.

The spokesperson further explained that several PIA flights were experiencing delays and cancellations owing to the adverse weather in the UAE.

Acknowledging the inconvenience faced by passengers, the spokesperson assured that flight operations would resume promptly once the weather situation improved.

Affected passengers were advised to reach out to PIA’s call center at 786786111 for updates on their flights.

The UAE witnessed the closure of schools and offices as heavy rains returned, following record downpours two weeks earlier, which experts linked to climate change.

Overnight lightning storms and high winds led to more than 50 millimeters of rainfall in some areas by 8 am, causing flooding in parts of Dubai, including its airport.

The airport, known as the world’s busiest in terms of international passenger traffic, reported the cancellation of 13 flights and the diversion of five others due to the weather conditions.