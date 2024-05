Pakistan’s space endeavors are on the cusp of making history this Friday as it prepares to launch its maiden lunar orbiter from China’s Henan Space Launch Site.

The live broadcast of the ICUBE-Qamar satellite’s launch will be available on the Institute of Space Technology’s (IST) website.

The journey towards sending a lunar orbiter commenced in 2022, when the China National Space Agency (CNSA), in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Space Cooperation Organization (APSCO), extended an invitation to member states to contribute a student-built payload for the Chang’e 6 mission to Earth’s nearest celestial body.