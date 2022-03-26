NCOC daily update: 189 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 189 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

Statistics 26 Mar 22

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 30,417

Positive Cases: 189

Positivity %: 0.62%

Deaths :4

Patients on Critical Care: 451 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 25, 2022

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,523,590 in the country, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 367 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,485,085, showed data from the NCOC.

According to the official data, four more deaths were registered during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 30,340.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 574,549 infections recorded, followed by Punjab, which has reported 504,765 cases so far.