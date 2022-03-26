NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 189 new cases, four deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
Women walk under a billboard that shows gratitude to frontline workers fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on June 30, 2020.  (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 189 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Friday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 1,523,590 in the country, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 367 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,485,085, showed data from the NCOC.

According to the official data, four more deaths were registered during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 30,340.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 574,549 infections recorded, followed by Punjab, which has reported 504,765 cases so far.

Previous articleRasheed condemns infiltration attempt in N Waziristan
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rasheed condemns infiltration attempt in N Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed strongly condemned the cross-border infiltration attempt by a group of militants in the Shah Hassan Khel town...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former Bangladesh MP sentenced to death for 1971 ‘war crimes’

DHAKA: A court in Bangladesh on Thursday sentenced two elderly people to death for what it declared were crimes against humanity during the war...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alvi, Sanjrani urge British businessmen to invest in SEZs, Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi has said that there are vast opportunities of investment in Pakistan and foreign investors should take advantage of the business...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam says people will come out only to oust PM Imran

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Friday told PM Imran that the people of Pakistan will "definitely come out to rally but only to oust him...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges nation to attend PTI’s March 27 rally

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation on Friday to participate in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) rally in Islamabad on March 27 to convey...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC addresses ‘imbalance’ in invoking suo motu jurisdiction

The Supreme Court (SC) has observed that the time had come to recognise the 'imbalance' in exercising suo motu jurisdiction, which the court said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Iga Swiatek becomes new WTA World No.1 with Miami win

MIAMI: Poland's Iga Swiatek clinched becoming the new world number one in women's tennis on Friday by defeating swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 at...

Iraq once more into presidential vote unknown

US calls for tougher UN Security Council sanctions against N. Korea

Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s letter

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.