PM unveils Shuhada Package for martyred federal govt officials

ABBOTTABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched the Shuhada Package to support the families of the federal government officials martyred in the line of duty.

The prime minister announced the package during his visit to the family of late Customs Inspector Syed Hasnain Ali Tirmizi, who was martyred in a firing incident in Dera Ismail Khan a few days ago. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, PML-N leaders, and senior government officers accompanied the premier.

PM Sharif handed over a cheque under the Shuhada Package to the family of martyred personnel and assured his government’s all-out efforts for the security of the customs officials serving to purge the country of smuggling.

Offering Fateha for the martyred soul and sympathizing with the bereaved family, he said that the Shuhada Package, earlier announced by the Punjab government, had now been extended to the federal government and could be revised further considering the country’s financial position.

The package comprises cash assistance, housing allowance, free education and medical treatment. Under the package, the family members of a martyred sepoy will get Rs10 million cash assistance and Rs13.5 million housing allowance besides free education and medical treatment. The family of a martyred customs inspector will be entitled to a Rs15 million cash and Rs25 million housing allowance along with free education and medical facilities.

PM Sharif said the package would also apply to civilian officials, police and law enforcement agencies.

In his interaction with the family members, the prime minister showed compassion and affection to the orphaned children and called them the “children of a hero”.

He told the children that entire nation was proud over their “hero father”.

The prime minister paid tribute to the late customs inspector who sacrificed his life while fighting against smuggling in a bid to save billions of dollars for the national economy.

He also lauded the patience and perseverance of the martyred customs inspector’s father and apprised him of his government’s ongoing efforts to curb smuggling, citing holding several meetings on the subject.

He said the Federal Board of Revenue, law enforcement agencies and interior ministry were working in collaboration to curb the menace of smuggling in cohesion with provincial institutions.

“The elimination of smuggling is as essential as the recovery of the national economy. Economic stability cannot be achieved without curbing the smuggling. This is my foremost responsibility as well as of my government,” he remarked.

He also thanked Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the provincial chief secretary, and Inspector General of KP Police for their support in the federal government’s endeavour against smuggling so that people could use their produce and the country could earn foreign exchange through exports by legal means.

“I want to tell the federal and provincial government representatives that smuggling is our common enemy and we have to fight this out… Let us pledge not to spare any effort to curb smuggling to save billions of dollars for the national economy. If we set this goal, Allah will grant us success otherwise, we will be questioned on the day of judgment,” the prime minister remarked.

The father of martyred Customs Inspector Hasnain Tirmizi thanked the prime minister for visiting and sympathizing with them.

He told the prime minister that his son was inducted into the service 22 months ago and added that he felt proud of his son for opting to lay his life with dignity while fighting for the country.