Air quality deteriorates again, Lahore ranks 7th most polluted city with AQI of 155

LAHORE: The Lahore city’s air quality has begun to deteriorate again as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 155 making it the 7th most polluted city in the world on Sunday.

This morning saw a sharp rise in sunlight that indicated an increase in heat and pollution intensity.

The current temperature in the city has soared to 29 degrees Celsius and is expected to rise as high as 38 degrees Celsius in the city today.

The humidity level in the air in Lahore city stands at 46 per cent with wind speeds reaching 18 kilometres per hour on Sunday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is no possibility of rainfall in the next 24 hours.