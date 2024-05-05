NATIONAL

Outbreak of measles uncontrolled in Dadu: 22 children lose their lives in 15 days

By Staff Report

DADU: The measles outbreak in Dadu has spiralled out of control as 22 children’s lives within a span of 15 days have been lost.

Over a hundred children affected by measles have been admitted to hospitals where the lack of facilities especially the abnormal shutdown of electricity has been a significant challenge for the treatment.

Due to a lack of proper medical treatment and facilities in Dadu’s hospitals, the condition of more than 40 children was deteriorated who have been referred to Sehwan Sharif’s Hospital.

Additionally, a significant number of children have been reported to be affected in the Tehsils of Johi, Khairpur Nathan Shah, and Mehar. The authorities in Dadu have yet to implement any specific measures to address the situation.

