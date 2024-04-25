NATIONAL

Senior army commanders pay tribute to martyred customs officials

By Staff Report
  • Families of martyrs expressed gratitude to the army for its support and respect, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Senior army commanders visited the families of customs officials martyred in the line of duty in two separate incidents in April in the KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district to express solidarity and gratitude, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), senior army commanders visited the martyrs’ families at their hometowns to express condolences, pay tribute, and pledge unflinching support on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

In response, the families of the martyrs expressed gratitude to the army for its support and respect during their time of grief.

Senior Army Commanders visited the families of customs officials martyred in the line of duty. PHOTO: ISPR

Highlighting the significance of honouring martyrs and veterans, the ISPR emphasized that Shuhadas (martyrs) and Ghazis (war heroes) are the pride of the nation and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani.

“We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil,” said the statement.

The statement concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the families of the martyrs: “We as nation salute Shuhada families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan.”

Last week, in an attack near a toll plaza in DI Khan, unidentified assailants opened fire on a customs vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two officers and a civilian informer. Two others were injured in the incident. The attackers fled the scene after the assault.



“Customs officials were present for checks… when unknown persons opened fire,” said the district deputy superintendent of police, Muhammad Adnan.

Earlier in the same week, also in Dera Ismail Khan, five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were martyred when unidentified gunmen ambushed a team of the Customs Intelligence and escaped from the scene in.



According to the police, the Customs Intelligence officials were conducting routine checking at Saggo, when they came under intense gunfire from the attackers, who were hiding in the nearby bushes.

The police said that the number of assailants, who all fled from the scene, could not be ascertained immediately.

